Coronavirus getting stronger, infections to continue to rise. Risk-off Monday, an empty macroeconomic calendar exacerbates sentiment trading. USD/JPY to accelerate its decline on a break below 108.65, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: could decline below 108.80 - January 27, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bears lead on the run to safety - January 27, 2020
- USD/JPY: the old medium term pivot at 109.00 being a basis of support [Video] - January 27, 2020