following Irish PM Varadkar saying that he now believes it’s possible to reach a deal before October 31st. The USD/JPY pair jumped toward 108.00 on the back of optimism regarding high-level trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: could go upwards - October 10, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Powers Higher Against Japanese Yen - October 10, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Ahead of US-China Talks - October 10, 2019