Japanese industrial-related data continued indicating a steeper economic slowdown. The US will release today the final version of June inflation, with core CPI seen at 2.0% YoY. USD/JPY has broken …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY moved into a consolidative phase – UOB - July 11, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: dollar retains post-Powell’s weakness - July 11, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Risk Aviation Causing Losses - July 11, 2019