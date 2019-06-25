EUR/USD trades modestly flat just below the 1.14 handle, with the bias leaning to the downside amid lack of fresh catalysts and ahead of the Fed Chair Powell’s speech. The spot could pick up fresh …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Analysis USD/JPY: bearish movement still far from a bottom - June 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: Drops below 107.00 - June 25, 2019
- USD/JPY drops to fresh 24-week low as risk aversion holds the spotlight - June 25, 2019