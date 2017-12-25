USD/JPY analysis: holding below 114.00, losing strength upward

USD/JPY range bound on weaker USD, but higher T-yields. Japan to release latest inflation figures, underlying price pressure expected to remain low. The USD/JPY pair saw little action in the last trading day of the week, ending it at 113.28. The pair has …
