EUR/USD has hit a fresh three-week low below 1.1070 as optimism from better-than-expected German PMIs fades. The data still points to a downturn. Tension mounts ahead of Fed’s Powell critical speech …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: lifeless consolidation continues - August 22, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US dollar continues to press resistance above - August 22, 2019
- USD/JPY: Upside risks remain place for the yen – MUFG - August 22, 2019