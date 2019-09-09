USD/JPY Analysis: might consolidate

EUR/USD extends the upside towards 1.1050 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and upbeat Eurozone Sentix data. The bulls regain control as a dovish ECB policy response has already been factored-in.
