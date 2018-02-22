USD/JPY analysis: poised to extend its decline

Yen benefits from easing yields, broad dollar’s weakness. National Japanese inflation to be released during the upcoming Asian session. The USD/JPY pair fell 106.64, trimming most of the last two days’ gains, settling later on the day around 106.85.
