On Monday morning, the USD/JPY currency exchange rate found support in the 110.60 level. Afterwards, a surge followed. By the middle of the day’s European trading, the rate was aiming at the 111.00 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: Reaches 111.00 - September 27, 2021
- USD/JPY climbs to the highest level since July 5, around 111.00 mark - September 27, 2021
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range near monthly tops, just below 110.80 area - September 27, 2021