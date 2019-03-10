The Japanese yen closed the week with gains against its American rival, surging by the end of the week on the back of mounting risk aversion. The USD/JPY pair bounced Friday from 110.75, finishing at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY analysis: risk-averse sentiment could keep the yen rallying
The Japanese yen closed the week with gains against its American rival, surging by the end of the week on the back of mounting risk aversion. The USD/JPY pair bounced Friday from 110.75, finishing at …