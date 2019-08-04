EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: risk aversion leading the way, lower lows at sight - August 4, 2019
- USD/JPY Plunges to New 16-Month Low After US NFPs - August 2, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: May further fall after failing to fire up with the Fed, Trump’s tariffs - August 2, 2019