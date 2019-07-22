USD/JPY Analysis: risk sentiment keeps favoring the Yen

The EUR/USD pair has started the week gapping lower amid tensions in the Middle East giving the greenback an extra lift. ECB monetary policy decision later this week weighing on the shared currency. …
