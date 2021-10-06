A continuation of the surge of the USD/JPY currency exchange rate could reach first for the weekly R1 simple pivot point at 111.93. Afterwards, the rate might test the resistance of the 112.00 level.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY analysis: Sharply recovers - October 6, 2021
- USD/JPY faces extra gains above 111.95 – UOB - October 6, 2021
- USD/JPY to target the 114.55 October 2018 high on a erosion of 112.23/40 – Commerzbank - October 6, 2021