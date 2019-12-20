The greenback remained on the defensive against its Japanese counterpart and failed to assist the USD/JPY pair to capitalize on the previous session’s late rebound from weekly lows. Note: All …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: squeezed moving averages - December 20, 2019
- USD/JPY Price Forecast 2020: A journey from trade fears to high-stakes elections - December 20, 2019
- USD/JPY – Obstacles corral USD/JPY and push it to an early resolution – Confluence Detector - December 20, 2019