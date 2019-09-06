Yesterday, the USD/JPY currency pair reached the resistance level formed by the Fibonacci 23.60% retracement at 107.02. During today’s morning, the pair was testing the given resistance. On the one …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis: tests Fibonacci 23.60% retracement - September 6, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Center of Attention Today - September 6, 2019
- Forex: USD up payrolls get a bump, China trade negotiations back on - September 6, 2019