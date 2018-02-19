USD/JPY analysis: upward potential limited

USD/JPY advanced alongside with bond yields, in absence of other clues. Japan trade deficit better-than-expected, but imports disappointed. The USD/JPY pair edged higher this Monday, reaching a daily high of 106.72 to close the day a handful of pips below …
