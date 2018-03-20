USD/JPY analysis: yields keep the pair afloat

US Treasury yields peak at fresh weekly highs, hold on to daily gains. Japanese markets to remain closed this Wednesday amid a local holiday. The USD/JPY pair advanced to 106.60 and settled some 20 pips below it, up for the day on a better market mood and …
