USD/JPY and JPY cross Pairs +3500 ish pips. CAD/JPY fell an additional 300 pips from 103.00’s in a previous post. And to 97.10 lows at +600 pips total from 103.00’s. While +3500 pips profits were …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Jumps on BoJ Move, USD/JPY Crumbles to a 4-Month Low - December 20, 2022
- USD/JPY rockets after BoJ shocker - December 20, 2022
- USD/JPY seen at 125 by end-2023 as the uptrend has come to an end – ABN Amro - December 20, 2022