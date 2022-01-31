Equity markets generally pare losses amid CN holiday; Some volatility seen; US equity FUTs move between gains and losses; USD/JPY and UST yields rise after Fed speak, month-end also in focus; RBA due …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY pares intraday gains, retreats back below mid-115.00s amid softer USD - January 31, 2022
- USD/JPY and UST yields rise after Fed speak, month-end also in focus - January 31, 2022
- Confirmation of USD/JPY Reversal Top Shifts Momentum to Down - January 30, 2022