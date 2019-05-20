Despite the recent trade tensions between the US and China, the USD / JPY pair is stabilizing around the 110.00 resistance level and the 110.31 level at the time of writing the analysis. There are no …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Anticipation for Stronger Catalysts - May 20, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback bulls are momentarily Huawei - May 20, 2019
- USD/JPY: risk sentiment deteriorates, limited losses expected - May 20, 2019