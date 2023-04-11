“Furthermore, with US yields having peaked out, it should help dampen upside potential for USD/JPY in the near-term with important resistance levels coming in between 135.00 and 137.00.” Share: Feed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Any Yen weakness on the back of maintaining policy settings unlikely to prove sustainable – MUFG - April 11, 2023
- JICA, Citi to provide USD 125 million to IndusInd Bank for onlending to agri sector - April 11, 2023
- USD/JPY flirts with daily low, around 133.00 mark amid notable USD supply - April 11, 2023