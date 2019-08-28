In light of the recent price action, strong support in USD/JPY has emerged in the 104.40 region, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “USD traded between 105.58 and 106.16, narrower than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Trade Relatively Calm Despite Yield Curve Inversion - August 28, 2019
- USD/JPY appears well supported near 104.40 – UOB - August 28, 2019
- USD/JPY consolidates in a range, just above mid-105.00s - August 28, 2019