The USD/JPY is rising swiftly towards the crucial resistance of 145.00 in the early New York session. The asset has been fueled with immense strength as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has printed a fresh three-day high at 102.90.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY approaches 145.00 as US Dollar refreshes three-day high ahead of Powell commentary - June 28, 2023
- EUR/JPY Price Analysis: A technical correction is long overdue but… - June 28, 2023
- USD/JPY: Steady uptrend is a bit stretched, achievement of 144.40/145 levels could result in a pause – SocGen - June 28, 2023