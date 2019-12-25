The USD/JPY main decision zone is the round level of 109. A bullish break above that could invalidate (red x) the wave 4 (blue) pattern whereas a bearish bounce could confirm it and send the pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Approaches Critical Decision Zone At 109 Level - December 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Forex Technical Analysis – Trader Reaction to 109.371 Sets the Tone - December 24, 2019
- USD/JPY drops toward 109.30, remains sideways - December 24, 2019