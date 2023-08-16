USD/JPY trades near 146.30, seeing more than 0.50% gains on the day. The July FOMC Meeting Minutes showed members opening the door for further interest rate hikes.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY approaches overbought conditions after FOMC minutes - August 16, 2023
- USD/JPY: US Dollar Rallies as Fed Sees Significant Upside Risks With Inflation - August 16, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To Be My Favorite Long - August 16, 2023