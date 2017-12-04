Following the possibly most substantial US tax overhaul since the 1980s, the US Senate gave a significant boost to the USD last night. The corporate tax rate should be cut from 35 percent to 20 percent. The USD/JPY opened much higher than it closed on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Ascending Scallop Formed Straight After The Gap - December 4, 2017
- Weekly Technical Outlook: USD/JPY ; Market Forecasts for December 4th – December 8th - December 4, 2017
- USD continues to push higher on the day - December 4, 2017