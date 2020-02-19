The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand. The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Dollar surges to levels not seen since May 2019, challenges 111.50 vs. yen - February 19, 2020
- US Dollar Extends to 3YR High on Fed Minutes, USD/JPY Breakout - February 19, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Yen collapses amid recession hitting Japan - February 19, 2020