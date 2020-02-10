Broader markets are attuned to coronavirus headlines. Despite the broad-based USD strength, the USD/JPY pair is having a difficult time gaining traction during the American trading hours as the market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Asia Price Forecast: Greenback exhausted vs. yen, trades below 110.00 figure - February 10, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Losing Bullish Strength, Further Declines Not Yet Confirmed - February 10, 2020
- USD/JPY struggles to gain traction, stays flat near 109.70 - February 10, 2020