US traders are back at their desks after the long Labor Day weekend marked the unofficial end of summer, and they’ve come back to a busy week indeed. As my colleague Joe Perry noted in his Week Ahead …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY at 24-year highs: More to come? - September 6, 2022
- USD/JPY rallies to levels beyond 142.00 mark, highest since August 1998 - September 6, 2022
- USD/JPY price forecast as it blasts beyond 141 - September 6, 2022