The https://www.dailyfx.com/dow-jones Dow Jones Industrial Average led US equity indexes higher https://www.dailyfx.com/usd-jpy USD/JPY faces a key resistance level …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bias Remains Lower, Key Support Eyed - December 4, 2020
- USD/JPY at Key Resistance, RBA Rate Decision May Set Market Mood - December 4, 2020
- EUR/USD and GBP/USD look to further upside, as USD/JPY bounce runs out of steam - December 4, 2020