USD/JPY is looking to extend gains above 132.00 ahead of US Inflation. Airborne threats to the US and anxiety ahead of US Inflation have spooked market sentiment. The Japanese Yen surrendered its …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY attempts to refresh four-day high above 132.00 as US Inflation hogs limelight - February 12, 2023
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Attempting To Earn More - February 11, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Buy The Dips - February 11, 2023