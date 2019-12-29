USD/JPY holds on to the recovery gains triggered late-Friday. Mixed headlines surrounding the US-China trade deal and the US-Middle East tension fail to rule out the broad USD weakness. No major …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY awaits clear direction to extend the latest bounce to 109.45 - December 29, 2019
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast Trade Deal Optimism Providing Support Amid Thin Holiday Volume - December 29, 2019
- USD/JPY Forecast: Neutral-to-bullish, still below key 109.70 price zone - December 29, 2019