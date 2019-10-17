USD/JPY awaits fresh catalysts, likely stemming from Brexit developments

USD/JPY holding in a narrow range of between a low of 108.64 and 108.76 so far. Ears to the ground for Brexit headlines, stealing the show. USD/JPY stuck to a narrow 108.60-108.85 range overnight and …
