USD/JPY: capped at 106.50 awaiting the FOMC despite higher yields. USD/JPY: bearish potential increasing if below 105.90, where next? USD/JPY is consolidated in Tokyo while markets await the outcome of the FOMC. Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 106.47 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: awaits the FOMC outcome, funda bullish, technicals could be better - March 20, 2018
- USD/JPY analysis: yields keep the pair afloat - March 20, 2018
- USD/JPY: advancing with equities and yields, sellers around 107.00 - March 20, 2018