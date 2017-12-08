USD/JPY: back towards 114.40 critical resistance?

Positive mood boosts equities and yields, USD/JPY at three-week highs. Upbeat Payrolls can push the pair up to 114.40. The USD/JPY soared to its highest in three weeks this Friday, quoting a couple of pips below its daily high of 113.58, ahead of US …
