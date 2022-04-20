USD/JPY battles 129.00, pauses upsurge post-BOJ’s intervention

USD/JPY renews 20-year highs at 129.40 but corrects on BOJ’s JGBs operation. Fed/BOJ monetary policy divergence will continue to play out. Focus shifts to the US Housing data and Fed’s Beige book for …
