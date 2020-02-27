Dear traders, the USD/JPY made a bearish bounce at the top of the bullish channel. This could confirm the start of the final wave E of a larger triangle pattern. The USD/JPY is likely to test the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Bearish ABC Zigzag Pattern Aims at 61.8% Fib - February 27, 2020
- USD/JPY consolidates, approaching recovery zone - February 26, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Bounces After A First Attempt To Break Below The 110.00 Threshold - February 26, 2020