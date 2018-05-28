The USD/JPY bearish momentum is probably a wave A (blue), which is part of larger ABC zigzag. A bullish break above the resistance trend lines could indicate that the bearish wave A (blue) is completed and that price will retrace as part of a bullish ABC …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Bearish ABC Zigzag Retests 110 Resistance
The USD/JPY bearish momentum is probably a wave A (blue), which is part of larger ABC zigzag. A bullish break above the resistance trend lines could indicate that the bearish wave A (blue) is completed and that price will retrace as part of a bullish ABC …