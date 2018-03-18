USD/JPY is currently trading at 105.96, having made a high of 106.16 and a low of 105.90. The price is consolidated for the main part above the descending resistance line while dollar bulls battle against both domestic and geopolitical concerns. The JPY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- AUD/USD: test the commitments of the Aussie bulls, AUD/JPY weighs - March 18, 2018
- USD/JPY: bearish bias persists below daily Tenkan - March 18, 2018
- USD/JPY analysis: dollar gains limited against yen, despite higher equities, yields - March 18, 2018