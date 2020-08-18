USD/JPY: Bearish bias, to trade in 103.00/109.00 – MUFG

Analysts at MUFG Bank see the USD/JPY pair moving with a bearish bias for the next weeks. They point out the underlying trend in real yield spreads between the US and Japan remains in favour of a …
