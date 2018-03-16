USD/JPY Bearish Sequence Remains Intact Ahead of FOMC Meeting

-USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Despite Above-Forecast U. of Michigan Confidence Survey. Bearish Sequence Remains Intact Ahead of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting. -NZD/USD Rebound Unravels Ahead of Last Meeting with Governor Grant Spencer.
