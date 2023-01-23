Then the fall of the exchange rate and the construction of a new bearish trend began. Perhaps the market is developing a bearish triple zigzag of the primary degree Ⓦ-Ⓧ-Ⓨ-Ⓧ-Ⓩ. It is possible that the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bearish trend likely to complete near 127.55 - January 23, 2023
- USD/JPY traces upbeat options market signals to regain 130.00 - January 23, 2023
- USD/JPY recovers – BOJ loaning funds, 1 tln yen - January 23, 2023