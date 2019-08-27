Bears taking up cheaper entry levels in USD/JPY following an overnight rally. On the upside, a break through 106.40 could see the advance extending toward 107.00. USD/JPY is -0.21% in the session as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Bears back in control despite improved sentiment overnight - August 26, 2019
- USD/JPY: Trade War to Sink Consumer Confidence & US Dollar - August 26, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: sellers retain control despite the latest bounce - August 26, 2019