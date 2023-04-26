USD/JPY bears are taking control again, front side of the bearish hourly trendline. USDJPY has been rising off the Tuesday sell-off lows near 133.40 and is currently trading at around 133.70 having ranged so far between 133.62 and 133.91 where it is meeting a potentially solid resistance barrier.
