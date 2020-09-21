Even if Japan’s close and the recent uptick in risk barometers challenge the yen major’s immediate downside, bears refrain from stepping back from the seven-week low. Other than the extended weekend …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Bears keep the reins for sixth day near 104.50 amid mixed clues - September 20, 2020
- USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Asleep but for how long? - September 20, 2020
- USD/JPY to extend lower towards 104.20 – OCBC - September 19, 2020