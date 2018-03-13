USD/JPY: bears lining up for a test below trend line support and the 21-D SMA

Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 106.60, up 0.17% on the day, having posted a daily high at 107.31 and low at 106.25. The greenback is slipping further to the downside and that leaves the descending trend line vulnerable to a close lower than 106.50 today.
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
