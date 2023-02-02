USD/JPY is offered by some 0.5% and has fallen from a high of 128.95 to a low of 128.17 in Asia so far. The bears are out in force following the Federal Reserve event. The central bank raised interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bears move in again and eye close below 128.30 structure - February 1, 2023
- USD/JPY plunges beneath 129.00 after Fed’s decision, after Powell’s presser - February 1, 2023
- USD/JPY refreshes daily low on weaker US ADP report, focus remains on FOMC - February 1, 2023