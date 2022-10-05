USD/JPY Bears move in and take out key structure

USD/JPY is under pressure with the price trading 0.15% lower and extending on the overnight move in the US dollar to a low of 143.52 so far. The US yields made fresh lows as the 10-year yield fell 1.4 …
