Risk catalysts, BOJ and the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge eyed for clear directions. USD/JPY holds lower grounds near the intraday bottom of 135.77 as the Yen buyers keep the reins ahead of this …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bears poke 136.00 as BOJ hawks flex muscles - December 18, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears in control below trendline resistance - December 18, 2022
- This week could set long-term trend of USD/JPY - December 18, 2022