USD/JPY extends the previous day’s U-turn from multi-month top. Yields remain on the back foot after reversing from monthly high. Japanese PM Kishida eyes 3% wage hike, Tokyo inflation data came in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY bears smash 115.00 as yields extend pullback - November 25, 2021
- USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Continues to Press Ever so Higher - November 25, 2021
- USD/JPY 115 serves as a short-term resistance area - November 25, 2021